Pranburi Kiteboarding

Pak Nam Pran Beach This is the qualification event for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and is open to Boys and Girls from Asia and Oceania – born between 2000 and 2003.

The IKA Asian/Oceania YOG Qualifier will take place at Pak Nam Pran beach, Pranburi, Thailand from the 13-18 March 2018 supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Kitesurfing Association of Thailand. Thai youth have won the Asian Championships in this sport for six consecutive times, specialising in Open Course Racing, TT Racing and Freestyle competition. The Youth Olympic Games is the world’s largest multi-sport event for highperformance young athletes and aims to inspire athletes to embrace the Olympic values of respect, friendship and excellence.

The Games is promoted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Many Pranburi tourism businesses will be participating in event with food stalls and displays about the attractions of the Pranburi area. The action of kiteboarding is fast and furious and a great spectator opportunity. There will also be an opportunity to talk with the experts about learning the sport yourself if you are looking for something wet and wild! Registration: www.internationalkiteboarding.org/events/upcoming-events.

