The 4th annual Hua Hin World Cup is a two day tournament and is confirmed for the weekend of 10th/11th December at the state of the art football grounds at True Arena.

This year’s main sponsor is Red Mountain Hua Hin. The event organisers would like to extend their thanks to Anthony and Chayanisa Kelly for their ongoing support. Due to the success of the previous tournaments and an increase in the number of teams/players, True Arena has been confirmed as the venue.

This ultra-modern sporting facility boasts 2 full size FIFA standard grass football pitches. There have been a number of friendly games at the venue and players from countries across the world have stated that it is one of the best pitches they have ever played on. To quote a former Swedish professional, ‘If you can’t play decent football on this pitch you can’t play it anywhere’. The format has changed slightly from previous years most notably the change from 6 a side to 7 a side; therefore a squad of 11 players is perfect. Thailand was the 2015 champions and is ready to defend the title against teams including England, Sweden, Finland, France, Switzerland and Ireland.

The tournament is a friendly event with sportsmanship being the key element. This is a non-profit family event with a nominated charity facilitated and organised by local team the Hua Hin Vikings. It’s also a great spectator opportunity. For more info: https://www.facebook.com/ huahinfootballworldcup2016/?fref=ts Email: huahinworldcup@gmail.com

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/golf-sports-news/red-mountain-hua-hin-world-cup-2016-2/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/red-mountain-hua-hin-world-cup-2016.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/red-mountain-hua-hin-world-cup-2016-150x150.jpg Golf & Sports The 4th annual Hua Hin World Cup is a two day tournament and is confirmed for the weekend of 10th/11th December at the state of the art football grounds at True Arena.This year’s main sponsor is Red Mountain Hua Hin. The event organisers would like to extend their thanks... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments