‘Rhodes Rules School’ Questions & Answers

Question 56 A player must not make a stroke anywhere on the course with his caddie standing on or near an extension of his line of play behind the ball. True or False? Answer: True. Rule 14-2b. Note: However, there is no penalty if a caddie or playing partner, inadvertently stands on an extension of the player’s line of play or line of putt behind the ball and is not positioned there to assist him.

Question 57 In a four-ball match the playing partners in a side may play in whichever order they choose. True or False? Answer: True. Rule 31-4. Note: Balls belonging to the same side may be played in whichever order the side considers best.

Question 58 When out of bounds is defined by a line on the ground the line itself is out of bounds. True or False? Answer: True. Definition of Out of Bounds. Note: So, if a ball is lying between the outside edges of a white line delineating out of bounds the ball is out of bounds.

Question 59 On the putting green, a player may lift her ball, replace it and lift it a second time, providing she marks it first on each occasion. True or False? Answer: True. Rule 16-1b. Note: A ball may be lifted from the green for any reason, providing it is marked first. Question 60 A practice putting green on the course is a wrong putting green. True or False? Answer: True. Definition of Wrong Putting Green.

Note: This term includes a practice putting green or pitching green on the course.

