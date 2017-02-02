Rhodes Rules School Questions & Answers

For golfers of all abilities who wish to improve their knowledge and understanding of the Rules of Golf; provided by Rules guru and author Barry Rhodes.

Each month 5 new Questions & Answers will be shown; this month all about golf Carts.

TRUE or FALSE?

Question 1: In the Rules, a golf cart used by a player is part of their equipment. True or False? Answer: True. Definition of Equipment.

Question 2: A ball comes to rest on the floor of a golf cart, which can easily be moved. Which of the following statements is correct? a) The ball may be dropped within one clublength of the nearest point of relief from the cart, without penalty. b) The player must mark the position of the ball before moving the cart. c) The ball may be dropped at a point below where it lay in the cart. d) The ball must not be cleaned before it is put back into play? Answer: c) The ball may be dropped at a point below where it lay in the cart. As the cart is easily removable it should be moved and the ball then dropped below where it was at rest. Rule 24-12b.

Question 3: Everything that is in a golf cart is the equipment of the player(s) using the cart. True or False? Answer: True. Definition of Equipment.

Question 4: A player has asked a fellow competitor to move their golf cart to the back of the putting green while they play their ball from a bunker. They thin their ball and it hits the cart in motion. They incur a penalty of one stroke and the ball must be played as it lies. True or False? Answer: True. Decision 19-2/6.

Question 5: A player’s friend is driving a golf cart containing the player’s bag of clubs when they accidentally run over and move an opponent’s ball lying on the cart path. There is no penalty. True or False? Answer: False: By driving the cart the friend is acting as a caddie and in match play the player does incur the penalty of one stroke under Rule 18-3b.

The above content has been provided to Hua Hin Today by Barry Rhodes ©2016 and may not be copied without permission. The answers to the questions have been referenced to the Rules of Golf 2016 ©2015 and the Decisions on the Rules of Golf 20162017 ©2015, as approved by R&A Rules Limited and The United States Golf Association. The answers do not carry the official approval of the R&A or USGA.

Check out www.barryrhodes.com

Related posts:

comments