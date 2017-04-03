For golfers of all abilities who wish to improve their knowledge and understanding of the Rules of Golf; provided by Rules guru and author Barry Rhodes. Each month 5 new Questions & Answers will be shown; here are numbers 36 – 40. TRUE or FALSE?

Question 36 A water hazard that dries up and has no water in it is no longer a water hazard. True or False?

Answer: False. Definition of Water Hazard. Note: Water hazards are defined by stakes and/or lines and do not necessarily contain water. Question 37 A player may remove an easily removable out of bounds stake from its hole if it interferes with their swing. True or False? Answer: False. Decision 13-2/17. Note: Objects defining out of bounds are deemed to be fixed and may not be moved.

Question 38 A player is not permitted to use his hand to bend a branch obscuring his ball after his stance has been taken. True or False? Answer: True. Decision 13-2/1. Note: A player is not necessarily entitled to see his ball when making a stroke and must not move anything growing other than is necessary to take his stance.

Question 39 A player may touch his line of putt when repairing ball marks on the putting green. True or False?

Answer: True. Rule 16-1c. Note: This is one of seven exceptions to the Rule that the line of putt may not be touched.

Question 40 In match play, a player picks up his ball thinking that he has won the hole and then finds out that he hasn’t. He loses the hole. True or False?

Answer: False. Decision 20-1/8. Note: The player incurs a one stroke penalty and must replace his ball. The above content has been provided to Hua Hin Today by Barry Rhodes ©2016 and may not be copied without permission.

The answers to the questions have been referenced to the Rules of Golf 2016 ©2015 and the Decisions on the Rules of Golf 2016-2017 ©2015, as approved by R&A Rules Limited and The United States Golf Association. The answers do not carry the official approval of the R&A or USGA. Check out www.barryrhodes.com

