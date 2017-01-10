The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Banyan Golf Club

There was some pretty good golf action also with 124 players forming 31 teams. Players arriving at Banyan discussed their strategies over a sponsored breakfast. At the end of play, at the Mulligans Pub, players were again treated to snacks, sangria or beer as well as live music.

Over 170 attended a dinner including great food, drink and entertainment as well as opportunities to win great raffle prizes and bid on auctioned items. The winners were the DanSea team led by Captain Jesper Jensen taking home the first prize trophy with a score of 52 points.

Other winners were:

2nd prize team Falcon Hill with a net score of 53.8, 3rd prize team Orchid Palm Homes with a net score of 54

4th prize team Eagle Hunters with a net score of 54, Team Tiagra Woods had the best gross score of 64. The Club is grateful to the many generous repeating and new sponsors, even more than in past years. With this help the net gain from this biggest annual Club fundraiser was over 850,000 THB, all of which will support ongoing and new Club community service projects.

The real winners are disadvantaged members of our community that benefit from community service projects supported by the funds raised through this event. The Club works with several local schools to improve water and sanitation facilities and provide tools, fun events and education opportunities that some children would otherwise miss.

