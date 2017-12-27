Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Banyan

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin held it’s 8th Charity Golf Tournament as a fun day with a purpose last month at a beautiful location, perfect weather, great food and liquid refreshment.

There was some pretty good golf action also with a full field of golfers at the Banyan Golf Course. Players arriving at Banyan discussed their strategies over a sponsored breakfast. At the end of play, players were again able to wine and dine with over 170 attended a dinner including great food, drink and entertainment as well as opportunities to win great raffle prizes and bid on auctioned items. The Club is grateful to the many generous repeating and new sponsors, even more than in past years. With this help the net gain from this biggest annual Club

fundraiser was over 850,000 THB, all of which will support on-going and new Club community service projects. The real winners are disadvantaged members of our community that benefit from community service projects supported by the funds raised through this event. The Club works with several local schools to improve water and sanitation facilities and provide tools, fun events and education opportunities that some children would otherwise miss. Additional details can be found on the RC Royal Hua Hin web site: www. rotaryroyalhuahin.org.

