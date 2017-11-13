Sansara Hua Hin; a Worthy Winner at the 2017 Asia Property Awards

Returning for a landmark 12th year, the annual Property Guru Thailand Property Awards is The longest-running event of the regional Asia Property Awards program established in 2005

With a professionally run awards system the biggest and most prestigious real estate event in the Kingdom, with the top and emerging names in real estate celebrated the best developers, projects and designs in the top tier markets of Bangkok and Phuket, as well as emerging destinations of Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, Samui, Phang Nga/Krabi, the Eastern Seaboard, the North East, and Songkhla.

Sansara Development Ltd., were the winner of “Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design” by the Thailand Property Awards. Highly Commended Awards: “Hua Hin: Best Housing Development” “Hua Hin: Best Housing Interior Design” “Hua Hin: Best Universal Design Development – Complimentary” “Hua Hin: Best Low-Rise Condo Architectural Design (Resort)” “Hua Hin: Best Condo Development”

Now under construction overlooking the renowned Black Mountain Golf Course, Sansara is a mix of luxury living and 5-star service ideal for people looking to spend time with an active community of likeminded people. Mr. Suresh Subramaniam (4th from the left) Chief Executive Officer of Sansara Development Ltd and Mr. Sunchai Nuengsit (3rd from the right) Managing Director of BuilderSmart Public Company Ltd receiving the award. “We are very honoured to receive this prestigious award which recognises the high standards we have set for our development in Hua Hin. Sales of pool-side villas and 40 luxury apartments are now available at our exclusive haven from city life and we are now building 2 apartment blocks at the same time as the Club House, communal swimming pool and 2 Thai Sala’s for massage treatments”, said CEO

Mr Subramaniam. T: +66 63 268 0088 E: customercare@sansara.asia F: facebook.com/sansarablackmountain

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/golf-sports-news/sansara-hua-hin-worthy-winner-2017-asia-property-awards/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/sansara-hua-hin-worthy-winner-2017.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/sansara-hua-hin-worthy-winner-2017-150x150.jpg Golf & Sports Returning for a landmark 12th year, the annual Property Guru Thailand Property Awards is The longest-running event of the regional Asia Property Awards program established in 2005With a professionally run awards system the biggest and most prestigious real estate event in the Kingdom, with the top and emerging names... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments