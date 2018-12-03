Seara’s Founder George Foose – Asia’s Rising Sports Star

With the family name of ‘Foose’ combined with his playful personality, George’s graduation towards the ‘active recreation’ industry, which includes supplying, installing and maintaining foosball tables, may not be surprising.

1999, George has much more to offer his customers than the playful recreation of foosball as well as billiards/pool tables, shuffleball or darts boards. The Company has become Asia’s leader in the planning, design, and construction of sports, recreation and wellness facilities built to world’s best standards. Born and raised in Indiana, USA following four years of military service George entered the University of Notre Dame where he studied the economics and politics of East Asia. This was followed by an MBA from the American Graduate School of International Management. George started his career with the manufacturer of construction and mining equipment and in 1983, moved to Kuala Lumpur for an Australian company in the same line of business. In 1986, he switch careers to consumer marketing, moved to Singapore, then to Hong Kong as a Director of Marketing and then in 1991 George found himself in Bangkok. Seara’s Hua Hin staff offer their health industry expertise and service George was caught in the 1997 Asian financial crises when thousands of expatriates had to leave Thailand or weather the storm.

After helping Thai developers establish health clubs, George set up a small company with a Canadian partner by the end of 1999 Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia Ltd. (Seara) rose from the ashes. Brunswick tables offer the quality that ‘look- a-likes’ can’t match George says in hindsight the Asian financial crises was a boon for the company as Thai developers developed a finer eye and demand for quality and that’s a hallmark of the Seara operations. Today from their building on Soi Thonglor in Bangkok, Seara is the exclusive distributor for Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Octane, Balanced Body, Escape, Reebok, and other leading brands of commercial and residential fitness training equipment.

Home in Bangkok for George is just 8 minutes to his office in Thonglor. Typical weekends for George are spent at his house build eight years ago on a hill side over-looking Bang Saray Bay on the Eastern Seaboard. This location is only 15 minutes from Ocean Marina where he keeps his 12 metre cruising sailboat. Today the company has a 70% market share in the luxury hotel, resort, and high end recreational markets in five Asian countries. The company also builds sports facilities, and installs specialty sports surfaces.

The largest projects in Hua Hin are at the True Arena Sports Club, new facilities for the Chiva Som and at the Mahasamutr Country Club opposite Seara’s Hua Hin office and showroom. The Focus of the Hua Hin Office and showroom is hospitality customers, retail or home use customers with prompt customer service.

George’s sport star continues to rise in Asia, with Hua Hin businesses and home owners reaping the benefits of his expertise. Your needs may be for the highest quality active domestic recreation equipment or to provide your customers with the best way to meet their sporting or fitness needs. Either way Seara is Hua Hin’s most advanced way to meet that need with George and staff ready and waiting. Even if George is not on site, check out the upper level ‘games room’; where a quick game of foosball is always available.

