Stig’s Black Mountain Ten Years On; What’s Next?

When Black Mountain’s founder Stig Notlöv first visited Hua Hin in 2004, he quickly recognised the region’s golf potential and set about achieving his dream to create the best golf course in Asia.

Ten years on from the opening on 7th April 2007 and some would say the dream has been fully realised, but we suspect there’s more yet to come. Stig remains a dreamer and that means the latest addition of the ‘west course’ nine holes may not be the completed story and he’s not one to ‘telegraph his punches’. We’ll all know about the next project when it’s underway. Expect the unexpected to be achieved without fuss and at full speed. Stig doesn’t know the meaning of “too hard’; he lives by the motto “if it’s not impossible, it’s easy.” The new (west) nine holes is open for use after the ‘soft opening’ last month, but subject to refinement and modification with an official launch planned for October. In the short history (by golf course standards), Black Mountain has become the most widely-acclaimed golf course in Thailand, winning numerous domestic and international awards.

The acclamation has also been unanimous from some of the most renowned and respected luminaries of the game. Apart from admiring professionals such as Colin Montgomerie, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Scott Hend and Jeev Milkha Singh to name just a few. David Leadbetter the world’s highest profile golf coach regards the course as one of the top courses in the world – “manicured, fabulous, great” to use his words.

Then there’s a growing ‘club’ of professionals who have made Black Mountain home. Not just because of the weather, the facilities or the course itself, but also because this is one of the few places in the world where they can live literally on course with their families. It’s just a buggy ride away from practice or playing a round. The current list includes Thongchai Jaidee, Rikard Karlberg, Prom Meesawat, Berry Henson, Jazz Janewattananond, Johan Edfors and Pelle Edberg.

For ‘ordinary’ golfers, the Black Mountain Golf Course also holds a special place. Some tangible reasons include the number of tee box options which mean a difference of around 1,500 metres in length between the men’s championship 18 holes to the shortest option. This means a less intimidating round and fewer lost balls for the high handicappers.

There’s also the knowledge that course conditions will always be superb. Getting the course ready for a major event doesn’t mean the greens or fairways will be any different; they’re always at their best. Golfers of all abilities feel they are privileged; like being on golfing ‘hallowed ground’. There’s something remarkable about the feeling that Black Mountain is simultaneously exclusive and welcoming to everyone.

10th anniversary celebrations with a bonus for golfers! From Harald Elisson, Managing Director Black Mountain Golf Club “We enthusiastically look forward to Black Mountain’s evolution, continuing to develop an exceptional environment, both on and off the course. Growing our community, hosting more international tournaments and events, and as always, dedicating ourselves to innovation to enhance the Black Mountain experience. On behalf of all of us at Black Mountain, happy 10th anniversary!” The 20th April marked the official anniversary with a big golf tournament and anniversary dinner.

A jazz ensemble took to the stage at the club house restaurant with not too many speeches. Just a night of fun, good cheer and great food in the usual Black Mountain style. The bonus is that until the grand opening of the new west nine on 20th October, there is a now reduction of 50% off green fees; a huge incentive for all golfers.

Hua Hin Today congratulates Stig, Harald and the staff of Black Mountain on their achievements over the past ten years. Black Mountain’s presence has been a major contribution to the community and for Hua Hin being awarded Best Golfing Destination in Asia; well done to all concerned!

