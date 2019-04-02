Thailand Long Drive Championship 2019 at Black Mountain

GCT Media Company Limited as the Thailand Long Drive Championship tournament organiser with Khun Kantapoj Kitirattasiri, Executive Chairman along with sponsoring partners, has presented the Thailand Long Drive Championship for the second consecutive year between January and March 2019

The tournament included the total prize money of over 300,000 THB as well as trophies to honour the winners with the final being held on 9th March at Hua Hin’s renowned Black Mountain Golf Course. The tournament was to find the most powerful person to drive the ball as far as possible. The winner will now represent Thailand at the World Long Drive Championship 2019 in Oklahoma, USA between 30 August – 4 September this year.

The competition aimed to create opportunities for both professional and amateur golfers to participate in developing their competitive potential to compete internationally. Qualifying rounds were organised with five tournaments in four regions between January and March. The final round of competition at the Black Mountain Golf Club, Hua Hin, was on the evening of Saturday 9 March.

The event was conducted from a temporary raised tee box adjacent to the club house bar. Each finalist was awarded three minutes to drive eight balls in a ‘match play’ format. This was achieved with ease as an example of why multiple practice swings and lengthy contemplation makes little difference to the success of the shot but a big difference to the speed of play during a standard round.

The results showed that Ittisart Dumlert from Chang Mai was the biggest hitter, winning with a hot drive of 363 Yards to win the championship from Araya Rojanapirom, who hit 358 yards and Kampanat Wonganuch, ranked 3rd at 349 yards. Khun Kantapoj was very proud of the success that his company had achieved as the organiser for this second year. The Thailand Long Drive Championships 2019 at the Black Mountain Golf Club received an overwhelming response from each region and his company received great support from various organisations to make this year’s competition a perfect blend of fun and excitement.

This meant that the objective of increasing each golfer’s potential by providing a competitive experience in a worldclass tournament was achieved. Thai golfers also took part in social responsibility activities and projects to allow other Thai golfers to thoroughly learn golf, good ethics and management that will lead to sustainable development. The Hua Hin Today newspaper congratulates the organisers and the winner Khun Itthisart Damlert, the winner, who will represent Thailand by competing in the World Long Drive Championship 2019 in America in August. We wish him luck and success in the competition as he attempts to bring the trophy back to Thailand.

