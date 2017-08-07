Thailand Named Best Golf Destination at Arabian Travel Awards 2017

Mr. Chalermsak Suranant said, “We would like to thank the jury of Arabian Travel Awards for this recognition and all the people who voted for Thailand as the Best Golf Destination. This is truly a manifestation of our hard work and dedication to give our Middle East-based golf enthusiasts the highest quality of golf products and services.”

Early this year, TAT appointed Mr. Thongchai Jaidee, one of Thailand’s premier golfer and one of Asia’s most awarded golf champion as the latest Middle East brand ambassador to promote the Amazing Thailand Golf Paradise campaign aimed to generate awareness in the Middle East about Thailand as a leading destination for golf enthusiasts.

“We are promoting the Amazing Thailand Golf Paradise project via the ‘Thainess through Celebs’ campaign not only to push Thailand forward internationally as Asia’s golf paradise, but also as a quality golfing destination for everyone. Thongchai Jaidee is the perfect ambassador his exemplary achievement in the golfing industry with recognitions not only in Thailand but the whole of Asia and Europe region respectively. We are confident that his appointment as the new face of our campaign to promote golf tourism in Thailand will attract more tourist from the Middle East to play golf in Thailand.”

Suranant added.

