Thailand’s “Big Bomber” Has Been Discovered!

Thailand is renowned for its world beaters in golf. Some of its global stars are Thongchai Jaidee, Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn and the big-hitting Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Now, there is a new star in the making as he steps up to the plate to battle it out for top honours at the 2018 World Long Drive Championship to be held in the United States. The man who came through a tough field of 32 finalists in the Thailand Long Drive Championship is Khattawan Pookavanach (pictured above).

After intense competition, Pookavanach prevailed as the outright winner from the list of 8 eight finalists drawn from different provinces of Thailand. The finals was held at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin and it was a day of exciting spectacle and entertainment as fans saw the nation’s big hitters try to outdrive each other for the honour to represent Thailand at the world championship. The tournament was organised by Golf Channel in Thailand in collaboration with different golf clubs with Black Mountain being the host club for the finals.

“Spectators had a great view of the action, as competitors will teed up directly in front of the bar, driving the ball straight down the 18th fairway We had a good turn-out of fans and spectators and it was a truly fantastic experience for everyone to watch the competitors,” said Harald Elisson, managing director of Black Mountain. Pookavanach will represent Thailand in the World Long Drive Competition in the United States later this year.

