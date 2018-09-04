The Most Celebrated Football Competitions in Town! The 24th Confederation Cup

Teams from nineteen Hua Hin and Cha-Am resorts and hotels have put their best foot forward at the 24th annual Football Federation Cup kick-off commencing last month as a very festive sporting occasion. The opening match of the competition featured VIP teams included a number of Resort General Managers and government executive staff. No one seemed to know the final score but it was a fiercely and fairly contested match to set the scene for the main event which all players pledged to play in the same spirit.

The more serious matches between the hotel teams now continue until the 13th September at the Khao Takiab Football Stadium before the closing ceremony, trophy presentations and charity donations. Winning the Federation Cup is certainly a matter of pride with some bragging rights to the winning hotel.

However this is another example of the friendly spirit between the region’s hotels; much more than an elaborate and spectacular good old-fashioned team building exercise.

