Top Luxury Hotel Award 2018 for Centara Hua Hin

The latest SmartTravelAsia ‘Best In Travel’ poll once again saw Hua Hin’s iconic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin taking one of the top prizes being named amongst the top 10 luxury hotels and resorts in Asia on a global scale.

Acclaimed one of the grand hotels of the East, the iconic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin has recently been recognized in this year’s Travel Poll 2018 by SmartTravelAsia in a poll involving millions of travelers from around the world voting for their preferences in the travel and service industry.

Being honoured the recognition not only illustrates the guests’ satisfaction for Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, but also reconfirms the hotel’s long-standing reputation for the highest standards of excellence in the industry, given the fact that SmartTravelAsia is the region’s only dedicated online travel magazine.

“We are excited to be honoured by SmartTravelAsia award as one of Best Luxury Hotels 2018” said David Martens, General Manager & Corporate Director of Operations Hua Hin, Krabi & Samui. “This recognition conveys the exemplary dedication of our staff in providing highest quality services. We promise to be consistent with our excellent standards to underline our commitment to be the grand hotel of the East.” First opening its doors to welcome guests in the early 1920s, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is regarded as one of the grand hotels of the East.

