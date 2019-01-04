Toyota Thailand Tennis Open This Month in Hua Hin

Former world No.1 Garbine Muguruza of Spain will be among the world-class players vying for the top honours at the WTA-sanctioned Toyota Thailand Open at True Arena Hua Hin. The tournament will take place from January 28th to February 3rd.

Suwat, who is serving as the advisory chairman for the Hua Hin tournament, said: “We are honored that the WTA still trusts Thailand as a capable host for a world-class tennis event. The WTA international series tournament will be offering US$250,000 or around eight million THB in total prize money. The tournament has been scheduled for shortly after the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year. Suwat added: “A line-up of world renowned tennis players will be taking part in the competition.

They include Spain’s 25-year-old former world No.1 and current world No. 18 Garbine Muguruza, whose stellar achievements include Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Wimbledon and 2016 French Open. “She will be joined by Wang Qiang, the 26-year-old Chinese player who ended the season in the top 20 as world No.20, she also captured the women’s singles gold medal at the 2018 Asian Game in Indonesia.”

Tickets for the tournament are available at True Arena Hua Hin (032-909-633) and online at www.truearenahuahin.com.

comments