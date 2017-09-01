The Upcoming Tennis Competition at True Arena Hua Hin

Cal-Comp & XYZ printing ITF Pro Circuit 2017, a professional tennis competition that offered the highest prize money in all 9 tournaments at True Arena Hua Hin has been completed. However, there are another 6 tournaments that run until the end of the year. The September competition kicks off with Cal-Comp & XYZ printing ITF Pro Circuit 2017 #W5 and #W6, with 15,000 USD prize money, and the female Cal-Comp & XYZ printing ITF Pro Circuit 2017 #3, with 25,000 USD prize money. These tournaments proceed on 11th – 30th September. Additionally the “True Arena Hua Hin Senior Tennis Tours Series 2017 will be held on 16th – 17th September 2017. For more information, please call 032 909 633 or info@truearenahuahin.com

