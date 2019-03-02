A Spa Adventure in Hua Hin

Wora Bura Hua Hin Resort and Spa invites guests to enjoy a magical experience, leaving them feeling refreshed, renewed, and energized after time spent at the spa. Tucked away on the peaceful Gulf of Thailand in the resort of town of Hua Hin, Wora Bura offers 77 luxurious rooms, including three villas as well as the Wora Spa.

Unsurpassed views can be admired from private balconies while a memorable experience can be had in one of the five private treatment rooms. The aim of Wora Spa is to restore natural balance to the body by combining Eastern and Western traditions and creates an environment where guests can feel at ease and refreshed at this tropical seaside resort in Khao Takiab. After a long and exciting day out and about, the Wora Spa beckons guests to kick back and unwind while soothing any aches and pains that come with an adventurous vacation or tour.

The spa therapists are warm and welcoming, and provide luxurious pampering, guaranteeing a memorable spa experience. Guests are met by soft hues, colonial architecture, and soothing sounds as they enter the spa. The character of the treatment rooms exudes elegance and blends an eclectic mix of cultures while keeping in tune with mindfulness. Guests can free their minds, indulge their senses, and embark on a journey to health and wellness with one of the opulent treatments available.

The state of the art facilities at Wora Spa include five well-designed treatment rooms, a beauty salon for all needs, and separated relaxing areas for both men and women where they can enjoy the sauna, steam room, and the heated whirlpool. In addition to the Wora Spa, the stunning resort provides fantastic facilities to make any discerning guest feel right at home during their stay.

Amenities and facilities include an outdoor swimming pool that beckons guests to take a dip during the balmy tropical days, a pool bar for a refreshing cocktail, a fitness center, a library, a kids club, and a restaurant with stunning views that offers international flavors prepared by experienced chefs. Hua Hin itself doesn’t leave anything to be desired with all the modern conveniences of the big city as well as a small-town charm that creates a wonderful ambiance.

The resort town boasts a plethora of outdoor recreation, markets, restaurants, and vibrant bars as well as exciting waterparks and watersports for those thrill seekers out there. If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, then this stunning beachfront resort and spa have everything needed to keep you entertained and relaxed for a weekend or a week-long stay in Hua Hin.

The Wora Spa is open from 09:30 to 20.00 pm daily.

83/199 Nong Kae, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand 77110

Tel: +66(0) 32 655 333

Mobile: +66(0) 88 022 3621

Email: rsvn@worabura.com

