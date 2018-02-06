Bio-Resonance Clinic Opens in Hua Hin

The Bio-resonance Clinic has been created as only the second clinic of its kind in Thailand. The company will be active in providing services in the field of alternative medicine, including bio-resonance therapy, acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Medical competence will be guaranteed by a partner, Professor Doctor Bhasakit Wannawibool, a clinical doctor and professor of the Oriental Medicine Faculty at Rangsit University, Bangkok. A Thai TCM doctor, Doctor Sorng will be responsible for medical supervision, bio-resonance therapy, acupuncture and TCM. The clinic is in Soi 102, Hua Hin. About Bio-resonance Bio-resonance is the field of medicine that works with electromagnetic frequency information generated by your own body for the diagnosis, therapy and prevention of diseases. Harold Saxton Burr (1889 – 1973) was a Professor of Anatomy at Yale University School of Medicine and researcher into bio-electrics. He discovered that disease is preceded by a change in electromagnetic impulses. Body cells generate electrical impulses that interact with neighboring cells. These signals are in the form of oscillations and the oscillation pattern has been found to differ between a healthy cell (harmonic) and a sick

cell (disharmonic), or between a healthy or sick organ or any healthy or sick living object. In therapy, disharmonic oscillations are returned to the body in a therapeutically effective way. The returned oscillations correct the distorted ones and stimulate the cells to oscillate in the original mode. Bio-resonance is scientifically controversial and does not replace traditional medical treatment! Diagnostic and therapeutic sessions typically last for one hour and a complete treatment may take up to two weeks with therapy every second day. Disorders treated could be digestive disorders, sleeping problems, hay fever & allergies, parasites, smoking & drug addiction, weight gain, depression, Lyme disease, migraine, pain, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, skin problems, digestive problems and asthma. There is an emphasis on chronic problems. About Traditional Chinese Medicine (TMC) Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is a style of traditional medicine built on a foundation of more than 2,500 years of Chinese medical practice that includes various forms of herbal medicine, acupuncture, massage, exercise and dietary therapy. Over the last years it has also been influenced by modern Western medicine. TCM is widely used in China, where it has long been the standard system of medicine, and is becoming increasingly available in Europe and North America, where it is primarily used as a complementary alternative approach to medicine. TCM practitioners use herbal medicines and various mind and body practices such as acupuncture, moxibustion (burning herbs above the skin) and Chinese herbal medicine.

About acupuncture Acupuncture is a form of complementary and alternative medicine with thin needles inserted into the skin. It improves the body’s functions and promotes the natural self-healing process by stimulating specific anatomic sites, commonly referred to as acupuncture points, or acupoints. It is a key component of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). TCM theory and practice are

based upon oriental medical knowledge. There are a diverse range of acupuncture theories based on different philosophies and techniques. Acupuncture is often used for acute pain relief, though it is also used for a wide range of other conditions. Acupuncture is commonly combined with other forms of treatment and will cure many forms of pain, rheumatoid arthritis, frozen shoulder, nerve syndromes, abdominal syndromes and high blood pressure. Bio-resonance Clinic will direct its activities towards the 6,000 foreigners living full-time or part-time in the Hua Hin district and towards Thai people from Bangkok who are frequent visitors. Information provided by Bio-resonance Clinic, Soi 102 Hua Hin, email clinicbioresonance@gmail.com

