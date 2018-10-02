Diagnosing Osteoporosis

In our last article, we discussed osteoporosis, its causes and prevention. In this article, we introduce various tests used for diagnose. These tests provide a better understanding of the health of your bones.

At present, there are several tests that you can take to diagnose osteoporosis:

1. DEXA Scan: a test using a special type of X-ray that measures bone mineral density. It is known to be very accurate and effective, but expensive.

2. Measuring bone mineral density (BMD): the average rate of BMD would be > -1.0. The BMD rate of a patient with Osteoporosis is usually around < –

2.5. 3. Testing for a bone marker or other components such as: 3.1 P1NP, NMID – testing the rate of bone generation

3.2 Beta CrossLaps – testing the rate of bone loss, which would be reflected in the blood cells. The higher rate showed means more bone loss.

3.3 PTH – a marker that stabilises calcium in the blood, commanding the kidney to absorb the calcium back to the body rather than excretion. The rate of this marker could tell whether your body is generating or losing bone.

3.4 Vitamin D – supports the intestine to absorb calcium from food and used to repair the bones

3.5 Calcitonin – is produced by the thyroid gland. It supports bone generation, prevents loss of calcium in the bones, and controls the calcium level in blood.

3.6 Estrogen (mainly a female hormone) and Testosterone (mainly a male hormone): supports the kidney to absorb calcium back into the body. After menopause or golden age, these hormones would decrease resulting in a decreased rate of calcium in the blood, including the bone repairing rate.

3.7 Calcium: 99 percent of calcium is found in bones and teeth, and 1 percent is found in blood. 3.8 Phosphorus: 85 percent of phosphorus is found in bones, and 15 percent is found in blood and tissues.

