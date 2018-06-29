Eating Eggs without Raising the Cholesterol Bar

How many eggs are OK for your health? Is it OK to consume eggs every day? Eggs are highly nutritious and there are many benefits from consuming eggs and the price is also good..

One egg contains as high as 7 grams of protein. In addition to that, it also contains saturated fat, cholesterol, carbohydrate, folate, iron, minerals, and several other vitamins. It seems that eggs contain rather grand benefits compared to other food of its size. However, there might be a red flag to these benefits.

Some may be concerned about the fat content in an egg since it contains both saturated fat and cholesterol. One egg contains about 213 milligram of cholesterol, which is 2 out of 3 of the suggested consumed amount of cholesterol per day (300 milligrams.) Some consumers opt for egg whites and avoid the as it is the part that contains cholesterol. However, it is important to mention that egg yolks contain more minerals and vitamins than egg whites.

Egg whites only contain protein, so by avoiding egg yolks, you are missing all the nutrition you will get from consuming the whole egg. Research shows that consuming food with high cholesterol does not affect the accumulation of cholesterol, which relate to heart disease. Such accumulation results from sugar, saturated fat from milk and meat and due to a lack of exercise.

The American Heart Association, or AHA, recommends those with good health consume one egg every day. However for those with a cholesterol level higher than 300 milligrams, or those with heart disease, diabetes, conditions related to blood pressure or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol; AHA recommends consuming an egg of a smaller size. The AHA also recommends that people with such conditions should not eat more than three egg yolks per week. They can consume egg whites as usual.

The amount of consumption varies for each person. Normally we can consume eggs every day. However those with high cholesterol should pay more attention to what they consume. This can be easily determined by a health check covering cholesterol levels. Then you will be able to estimate the appropriate amount of eggs to consume. Consuming raw eggs is not recommended due to the risk of infection. It is also harder for the body to digest raw protein. If you are concerned about high cholesterol levels, it would be more effective to avoid saturated fat and transfat; such as junk food; red meat; or animal skin, rather than avoiding eggs.

Provided by Healthlab Hua Hin

