In case there’s any doubt whether the cockroaches creeping into your home are edible, health officials have weighed in with a reminder: They’re not.

The Bureau of Non-Communicable Diseases have played down the nutritional value of the insects’ shiny brown bodies and hairy legs in a statement warning people against consuming them – at least those that emerge from sewer pipes. “First, you have to understand that domestic cockroaches and farm-grown cockroaches are different. Some roaches are safer,” said Piti Mongkalangkun, a bureau expert.

The reason for this seemingly unneeded bulletin? A slew of online tabloid reports that a giant Chinese farm was turning roaches into medicine to solve all manner of ills, from the common cold and stomach ache to hair loss. They were even being made into diet pills. Piti explained that the domestic roach is infested with bacteria because they “just eat everything.” He further crushed hopes by saying no evidence exists of roach-based hair loss remedies.

However, one might be able to lose weight if they switch to an insect-only protein sources, he offered. khaosodenglish Meanwhile to demonstrate the point, a Florida man who died after downing dozens of live roaches during a contest in which the grand prize was a python, had choked to death according to an autopsy. During the competition, the man was eating so many live roaches he had to cover his mouth to keep them from crawling out, swallowing some of them whole and still alive.

