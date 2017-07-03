Have You Ever Felt Like You Didn’t Get Enough Sleep?

How many of you started your day off by saying; “I didn’t get enough sleep. I want to sleep more?” We think many of you are familiar with the feeling. But do you know whether these feelings mean something? What are the possible diseases indicated by such symptoms?

Excessive sleepiness is an abnormality. Those with such symptoms find it very hard to get up. When they do wake up, they would constantly feel like going back to sleep and that they never get enough sleep. These people get sleepy during the day and many times may fall asleep at an inappropriate time. In addition, lack of sleep may also cause them to be irritable, anxious, dull and depressed, or even to have memory problems. Excessive sleepiness is usually caused by the following three events, which involve getting poor-quality sleep or insufficient sleep. The first event is the accumulation of insufficient sleep. This is usually the case with people who often sleep late, work until late, are stressed or suffer from insomnia.. The second event is when your body clock or your biological clock stays in sleep mode, giving you an urge to sleep all the time. This is often the case for those who often travel oversea.

The third event is the malfunction of brain mechanisms that control sleep, such as narcolepsy, that give you excessive daytime sleepiness while being awake at night. Aside from these three events, excessive sleepiness may also arise from another physical ailment; such as diabetes, anaemia, stomach ulcers, ulcers in other body parts and even hypersomnia. Getting insufficient or over-sufficient sleep can both affect your health.

Getting an appropriate amount of sleep is vital in keeping you healthy. How many hours of sleep are considered appropriate? Typically 6-8 hours of sleep is enough, however this varies depending on the age and activities that each person performs during the day. We just like to give you a gentle reminder that sleep problems should not be overlooked and should not remain as a chronic problem. If you cannot solve the problem by yourself, then you need to see the doctor for a proper solution so that restful sleep can be a perfect time for relaxation. Provided by Health Lab Hua Hin

