Extensive Hair Loss, Is It Normal?

Everybody would love to have beautiful shiny hair. It is undeniable that hair plays a big part in enhancing our looks and personality, making us stand out. Beautiful shiny hair gives everyone confidence, both women and men. It would be a rare case for someone to choose to be bald or to have thin dull hair. Sometimes, you can not help but think why does my hair fall out so much, am I going bald, or it is a disease?

The problem of hair loss could be a disturbing problem for many people especially when their hair continues to fallout even when they are not brushing or washing it and in particular, women with longer hair. It could be that their hair loss rate is normal and it is just that longer-hair is more noticeable. Now, we will learn more about “how much hair loss is too much?”

Normally, without watching our hair, we lose up to 100 hairs per day. However, on the day we wash our hair, we could lose up to 200 hairs but should not exceed this much more. How can we know how many hairs we lose in a day? The easiest way is to count! Try to collect as much hair that has fallen out as possible in a day, either in the morning, afternoon, evening, or at night. At the end of the day count and see.

Then, compare from the one day we wash our hair and the one day we do not. If the amount of hair counted is more than the abovementioned, then it is abnormal hair loss. If so, we need to consider the cause of our hair loss and how to resolve this problem. The followings are a few factors that could cause extensive hair loss.

Shampoo: it might be too strong or not suitable for your type of hair and scalp. Some shampoos may cause your scalp to be too dry or too oily. Some shampoos may have a chemical that irritates your scalp and makes it dry, such as SLS or Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. SLS is the most intense cleaning agent in the group! Therefore, anyone with sensitive skin should avoid it.

Malnutrition: nutrition deficiency, especially protein or vitamin B, could make a huge impact for hair loss. Therefore, it is important to eat nutritious food; such as meat, eggs, fish and nuts; to nourish our hair roots, making our roots stronger and more robust. Genetics: our body has a hormone called DHT that controls the hair loss cycle. While it is considered as testosterone, it is found in both men and women. If this hormone is more active than usual, it could cause more hair loss, making the new hair growth to be thinner and shorter than usual. This hormone explains the reason why it is more common for men to be bald because they have more of this hormone than women.

Other illness: it is more likely for people who receive radiation or surgery, have cancer, or suffer from other illness such as Anemia, Hypothyroidism, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Chronic Illness, including stress, to lose their hair.

Medication: certain medications you received for various symptoms may cause you to lose your hair; such as medication for stress relief, heart disease, hypertension (i.e., Beta-blockers group), rheumatoid (i.e., Methotrexate), Bipolar (i.e., Lithium), even some painkillers (i.e., Ibuprofen), and medication in NSAIDs group. Therefore, it is important to take notice of yourself and for yourself. If something feels wrong, knowing common causes may help you find an appropriate cure.

