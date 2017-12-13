A Facial Rejuvenation at the Amari Breeze Spa

Before visiting the dentist, the last thing many people do is brush their teeth. Along those lines, I couldn’t help but give my face a good scrub and the closest shave possible before leaving home for the Amari.

Males may not feel the need for facial treatment but neither do they visit the doctor for regular check-ups. After all our health always comes first and we always make sure that our skin is properly protected and nourished; right??? Let’s face it; we’re all getting older so an anti-ageing facial treatment aims to soften the blow.

Apart from a genuine and warm welcome from Khun Jeabs on arrival at the Breeze Spa, a brief analysis of my facial skin wasn’t too much of a surprise; “dry skin with an oily nose!” After a welcoming cool glass of mixed tropical fruit juices and introduction to my therapist Khun Karn. I was a little surprised that instead of a ‘hairdressing-styled’ chair, I was taken to a private treatment room and instructed to dress down to a toweled robe.

After a fragrant foot bath, I then needed to lie down on a full massage table. The setting was serene with dimmed lighting and banal but relaxing piped music. It’s a little hard to describe the process. To begin with your eyes are necessarily closed as the smooth and cool to the warm and slightly abrasive lotions are gently ‘dabbed’ then firmly massaged into your skin. Body temperature towels are frequently used to remove used lotions and exfoliated skin with potentially damaging contaminants. My preparatory ‘face scrub’ had failed to completely clean and ‘de-contaminate’ my skin; oh dear! The second problem in providing a description is the irresistible urge to completely relax; i.e. to drift off into the ‘Land of Nod’. My treatment was a full 75 minutes, but my first comment to the therapist on bringing me back from sleep for a final shoulder massage was; “that was quick”. In my mind the process had only taken ten minutes or so; it’s not really fair that such a pleasant, virtually sensual experience could not be enjoyed to the full. Time goes by quickly when you are in a state of peaceful bliss.

Biodroga is a German skin care company with a product line founded with the idea of creating creams and serums with ingredients similar to those found in natural thermal baths. These are the products used by the Amari as the range includes many skin care solutions which use the innovative science of leading dermatologists. For example, items such as cleansers, moisturisers, face masks, anti-aging products, and mineral makeup. Where: Amari Hua Hin Breeze Spa: 117/74 Moobaan Nongkae Hua Hin. Open: 11.00 AM to 8.00 PM everyday Contact: 66 (0) 3261 6600 Email: huahin@breeze-spa.com More information: www.breeze-spa.com.

