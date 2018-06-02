Hormonal Indicators of Fertility

Technology nowadays has developed far than we could ever imagine. it can also help those with infertility to have a child. There are ways to assist without more expensive options are taken for both men and women.

Men can opt for a testosterone and semen analysis, whilst women may require other procedures including a pelvic Examination and a hormone check as follows;

– Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) stimulates the growth of ovarian follicles. It also stimulates the creation of estrogen, which is vital in having a child.

– Luteinising hormone (LH) usually reachs its peak around 3 days before ovulation, which is the right time for sexual activity.

– Estrogen usually reaches a peak after ovulation. It helps to support the fertilised eggs.

– Progesterone works together with estrogen.

– Last but not least, anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) is the newest type of hormone being examined. Anti-Müllerian hormone, usually known as AMH, is a hormone created by ovarian cells that indicates the efficacy of the ovary.

It can indicate the number of eggs being produced. If you detect the rise of this hormone, it means there are many eggs ready to be fertilised which also means it’s may be easier to get pregnant.

High AMH means a high chance of pregnancy. It is quite common for women who donate their eggs to have an AMH check-up before the donation.

Provided by Healthlab Hua Hin

