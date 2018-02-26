Hospitals Nationwide in Need of Blood

The Thai Red Cross Society is asking people to donate blood, particularly those with the type A blood, to help patients across the country.

A shortage of blood is affecting hospitals nationwide. More than 150 hospitals need more than 3,000 units of blood of all types each day. The Thai Red Cross National Blood Centre has organised a project to promote blood donations from January until December 2018. Donations can be made at the blood service centres in Hua Hin by visiting the Red Cross Blood Donation Centre located behind the traffic lights and municipality building on the corner of Phetchakasim Road and Damnoenkasim Road Hua Hin. Blood Donation Criteria and Advice The donation criteria and advice below has been sourced from the Thai Red Cross website and confirmed at the Hua Hin Red Cross Blood donation Centre.

Donors.

Donors must weigh more than 45 kilograms and be in good health. Donors must be between the ages of 17-70 years (a doctor’s certificate is

required for those over 55 years). Donors must get plenty of sleep the night before donating. Donors may not have diarrhea or symptoms of a fever for 7 days. Women donors may not be pregnant or breastfeeding.

Donors may not donate if they have experienced a drastic loss of weight within the last 3 months.

Donors taking aspirin or other pain medicines must stop 3 days prior; those taking antibiotics need to have stopped 7 days prior.

Donors may not have asthma, chronic skin conditions, tuberculosis or allergies.

Donors may not have high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, thyroid conditions or cancer.

Donors who have had tooth extraction, filling, scaling, or root canal treatment must allow 3 days to pass. Donors that have undergone any major surgery must wait 6 months or any minor surgeries wait 1 month.

Donors that have a record of malaria must have no symptoms for at least 3 years or donors who have been to places that have known malaria outbreaks must allow one year.

Donors must not have received any vaccinations 14 days or serum 1 year prior. Donors must be drug and alcohol free and without a history of drug usage.

Donors are advised to wear a shirt without tight sleeves which fold up above the elbow 3 inches.

Completion of a form (in English and Thai languages) includes a declaration that the donor’s blood is safe for donation to the best of their knowledge. Testing of a sample is also carried out. Many foreigners in Thailand will meet the necessary requirements with proof of their identity can easily become blood donors.

