Morning Treats at Baba Beach Club Hua Hin’s Cool Spa

The award-winning Cool Spa by Sri panwa has become known for its extraordinary sensory experiences for both your mind, body, and soul. Voted among the Top 10 Spa destination in the world, Cool Spa has now been replicated at Baba Beach Club Hua Hin expertly designed to leave your worries behind and to sit back, relax, and rejuvenate with modern treatments infused with ancient local healing rituals and techniques for limitless comfort.

Enjoy the newly opened Cool Spa at Baba Beach Club Hua Hin with a complimentary 30-minute focus massage when booking any 60 minute full body massages during our Morning Treat times from 10am – 2pm.

Terms & Conditions:

· This promotion is available from now until July 31st, 2018

· This promotion cannot be combined with other special promotions & offers.

· Advance reservations are required.

· The complimentary treatment must take place after or at the same time as the purchased treatment. ·

All prices are subject to 10%service charge and 7% government tax. Advance bookings are preferred.

For more details, please call 032-899-130 or email us at: Huahin@bababeachclub.com, visit www.bababeachclub.com

comments