Municipality Services Outreach

Ms. Pailin Pongpun, the Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin and Ms. Tassanee Luckchachart, a nurse from the Health and Environmental Division has joined a group of public health volunteers to visit the elderly, bed-ridden and disabled at a local community. The visit to the SamorReang community provided health assessments and provided medical supplies and other essential items for consumption. Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee a Permanent Secretary of the Hua Hin Municipality also organised a mobile ID card service for immobile community members who are unable to attend the district office.

