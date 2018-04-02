Seara is Now Delivering Quality Sports Infrastructure in Hua Hin

Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia Ltd., or Seara, is the leader in design, development, equipment supply and installation of sports, recreation, and fitness facilities in Southeast Asia.

Seara first established their presence in Bangkok in 1991 followed by branches offices in Phuket, Pattaya, Samui, Yangoon, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi. Last month, with the opening of their Hua Hin branch, regional customers now have direct access to the experts in sports infrastructure. This includes private home owners, health and fitness facilities, private clubs, education institutions, hotels and resorts, property developments, commercial clients and governmental clients. Seara primarily built its reputation for high quality sports facilities constructing tennis courts at branded hotels and resorts.

Downstairs for displaying the serious side of sporting and recreational needs with the upper level recreational area offers classic foosball, shuffleboard and pool tables.

Founders Patrick Dean and George Foose were on hand to welcome guests to the company’s latest branch, strategically located across the road from MahaSamutr and not far away from True Arena as just two of their regional customers. George Foose is Executive Director of Seara and considered a regional expert in defining the relationship between property development and recreational facilities. The presence of local developers and resort managers was testament to the importance of recreational and sporting equipment to their projects. The showroom offers displays of equipment catering for home or commercial requirements with professional advice about design, supply, installation and maintenance.

