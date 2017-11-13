Vitamin D and its Benefits

If you have to name one vitamin that could strengthen your bones, prevent diabetes; multiple sclerosis; cancer and heart disease, or even help you lose your weight, what would it be? Many researchers put a strong emphasis on Vitamin D, or as known by another adorable nickname of ‘Sunshine Vitamin.’ Vitamin D is synthesised from sunlight or to be more specific is when the sun shines directly on your skin for around 5-10 minutes. Vitamin D can also be found on certain types of food and supplements. It is common knowledge that Vitamin D plays an essential role in building strong bones and helps the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. It is also a big support to your immune system. However, many researchers still believe that Vitamin D can do a lot more than that. Vitamin D fights diseases According to resarch, Vitamin D can help decrease the risk of having multiple sclerosis, diabetes and heart diseases. It can also prevent influenza in children. Vitamin D reduces depression research showed that Vitamin D plays a vital role in emotional controls and plays a great role in fighting against depression. Some patients with depression recovered after they received Vitamin D. Vitamin D helps with losing weight (!!) One research has given calcium and Vitamin D to a group of participants every day.

Its result turns out that this group of participants decreased their weight than the other group that took placebo vitamin. Researchers believe that calcium and Vitamin D can affect your appetite. However, there is still not enough evidence to prove these research results which yet to be certified by the Food and Drug Administration. Further studies still need to be conducted. Before you start taking a Vitamin D supplement (or any other type of nutrient), it is very important to make sure that you really need to take such supplements. If you received too much Vitamin D (or any type of nutrients), it may affect your body and cause disease instead of benefiting your body. However the lack of Vitamin D may increase your risk of having bones diseases such as cartilage diseases, brittle bones, and cancerous bone.

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/health-news/vitamin-d-benefits/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/vitamin-d-benefits.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/vitamin-d-benefits-150x150.jpg Spa & Health If you have to name one vitamin that could strengthen your bones, prevent diabetes; multiple sclerosis; cancer and heart disease, or even help you lose your weight, what would it be? Many researchers put a strong emphasis on Vitamin D, or as known by another adorable nickname of ‘Sunshine... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments