What Causes Sexual Dysfunction?

Nobody wants to experience sexual dysfunction including women.

Sexual dysfunction can occur because of a variety of factors including psychological problems, vascular or nervous system disorders, use of certain medication (including depression or blood pressure treatments, heavy use of alcohol, and fatigue. However, one of the most common factors is low testosterone levels.

Testosterone is the most important hormone in a group of male hormones. Women also have testosterone but less than men. It is produced from the testes in male, and from the ovarie in female. The pituitary gland controls the productivity of testosterone. Such productivity is usually slower when you grow older, which is why older people may have sexual dysfunction.

Low levels of testosterone reduces sexual desire in both men and women as well as the strength and density of bones and muscles. This increases the risk of osteoporosis and muscular dystrophy. The also makes it easier for fat to accumulate. Testosterone check-ups are most commonly done in the morning (7 am to 11 pm) because this is when testosterone as at it’s highest level. There are two types of tests; Total Testosterone and Free Testosterone. The latter checks on the active hormone, which makes this test more accurate in the examination. A testosterone check-up can be used to check sexual functionality in both men and women. It is given priority by doctors as lower testosterone level is a very common cause of sexual dysfunction.

Nonetheless, this does not mean that if your testosterone level is normal, you will not have sexual dysfunction. The other factors also need to be considered as they are independent of testosterone deficiency. Information provided by Healthlab Hua Hin

