The theme for World Diabetes Day 2018 and 2019 on 14th Novemeber is ‘The Family and Diabetes’.

Materials and actions that the International Diabetes Federation will develop over the two years of the campaign will aim to: Raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those affected. Promote the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes.

Diabetes concerns every family Over 425 million people are currently living with diabetes. Most of these cases are type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy and balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments. 1 in 2 people currently living with diabetes is undiagnosed. Early diagnosis and treatment are needed to prevent the complications of diabetes and achieve healthy outcomes.

All families are potentially affected by diabetes and so awareness of the signs, symptoms and risk factors for all types of diabetes are vital to help detect it early. Diabetes can be expensive for the individual and family. In many countries, the cost of insulin injection and daily monitoring alone can consume half of a family’s average disposable income, and regular and affordable access to essential diabetes medicines are out of reach for too many. Improving access to affordable diabetes medicines and care is therefore urgent to avoid increased costs for the individual and family, which impact on health outcomes.

Less than 1 in 4 family members have access to diabetes education programs. Family support in diabetes care has been shown to have a substantial effect in improving health outcomes for people with diabetes. It is therefore important that ongoing diabetes self-management education and support be accessible to all people with diabetes and their families. International Diabetes Federation – www.idf.org

