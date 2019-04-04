1 Baht Per Day for Community Welfare

Miss Busaba Choksuchart, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin presided over the opening ceremony for training to commence for the Community Welfare Fund for the Hua Hin Municipality. The ceremony welcomed members and officials of the municipal council, who are involved in initiating the training for the development of the Community Welfare Fund. Individuals participating in the program were also in attendance. The Community Welfare Fund is a friend-helping friend fund. The idea is to begin by helping each other first, before going to ask for help from the government.

The goal is to have a Welfare Fund in a community in which each member must save 1 baht per day to be donated to a Community Welfare Fund. In one year, the Welfare Fund will have positive savings. The more members there are, the greater the money in the fund. The money will be used to support members who may become sick, or who are in need of special medical treatments and remedies. Any release of money to a member must be in accordance with the criteria set by the fund. The fund has the condition that it must not be used to lend money to the members.

The long term goal is that each community fund will be collected to be a greater community fund for Hua Hin Municipality. When the fund reaches more than 1 million baht, it will be registered as a juristic person. After that, the fund will get government contributions that will make the fund grow and become more stable. In the future, the fund expects to be able to use the money to help with education, social welfare, helping the elderly and the poor in the community. Members must save one baht per day, which can be sent to the fund on a weekly, monthly or yearly basis. It is not necessary to send money on a daily basis as this would be difficult to manage and control. All ages and genders are welcome to become members.

