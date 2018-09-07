2018 Kin Hoy, Doo Nok, Tok Meuk Festival Cha-Am The Cha-Am Municipality, in cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Singha Corporation, is hosting the annual Kin Hoy, Doo Nok, Tok Meuk Festival or in English; Shell Eating, Bird Watching and Squid Catching in Cha-Am from 8th to 15th September. Initiated in 1999 by the Mayor of Cha-Am Mr. Nukul Pornsomboonsiri, this annual festival aims to promote tourism in Cha-Am during the low season. The Festival highlights squid catching with visitors being encouraged to join ‘the catch’ in a hands-on way.

This year the Cha-am municipality will disallow the many food stalls to use foam containers to reduce the amount of waste which causes pollution. The activities of the event include the sale of fresh seafood from the restaurants at the Cha-Am beach view point with live music on stage every night. Visitors can take a free bird watching tour to see local and migratory birds which reside in waterways and in the hills. There are experts on hand to point out the various birds during these trips. The rainy season is also when there are many squid in the ocean and at the end of rainy season and the beginning of winter, there are migratory birds from the north of the continent which come to the warm climate in Cha-am area.

The Shell Eating, Bird Watching and Squid Catching Festival attracts as many as 36,000 visitors every year who are attracted to one of the most famous beachfront cities in Thailand. Over the years the organisers have maintained a high standard to ensure that all activities are very colourful and interesting.

