7 Million Baby Blue Crabs Released in Hua Hin Sea

Mr. Nopporn Wutikul, members of Hua Hin municipality, the head of the Hua Hin small boat fishing group “F 16” and members of the small boat fishing group of Hua Hin have released 7 million baby blue crabs in front of Hua Hin Oceanography Station on Hua Hin Beach.

The activity of releasing blue crabs is part of the blue crab bank. The initiative includes The Hua Hin small fishing boat F16 together with the Takiab-Huadon fishermen group, which has Hua Hin Municipality as the sponsor of the operation.

The fishermen group will donate female crabs caught from the sea. The eggs from the female crabs will be cared for until they hatch and are then taken care of until the baby crabs are strong enough to be released into the sea of Hua Hin.

The Mayor said, “the municipality is a sponsor of the budget for the blue crab bank project; to encourage conservation of the blue crab species in the Hua Hin Sea and nearby sea. The municipality is keen to keep continuing the project, which is good for Hua Hin sea and the nearby sea and will be beneficial to small fishing boat operators as they will have blue crabs to catch and sell to consumers all the time”.

comments