90+ Years of Seasons Greetings from Centara Grand Hua Hin

Some regular guests with Khun Pranee Villa Manager Over the past 90+ years of the hotel’s history guests have been welcomed back year after year. This year was no exception with many of the families up to the third generation. The hotel was honored to once again host a Festive Season cocktail reception to thank and acknowledge these loyal supporters before they enjoyed a lavish festive buffet and entertainment by the “Big to the Future” band. Over 300 guests enjoyed an evening of dining and dancing in the magnificent topiary garden.

