A New Pedestrian Overpass on Phetchakasem Road; Please Stay Off the Road!

A new pedestrian overpass has been opened to across Phetchakasem Road for shoppers to enter the Market Villa Shopping Mall.

The overpass includes an elevator which provides disabled access with pedestrians urged not to make a road crossing and barriers in place to reinforce that message. Although the pedestrian crossing is still visible, as a crossing which has long been a risky mix of public transport vehicles on both sides of the busy road, through traffic and bag laden pedestrians, this facility should make a big difference to shoppers at the Mall – as long as they take the overpass.

Experience shows that pedestrians often ignore these overpasses at their peril however being able to use the elevator could be a crucial difference. Let’s hope that old habits will die fast, rather than old pedestrians! Thanks to the Hua Hin Ladies Group for providing our pictures; their Members are be sure to be amongst the beneficiaries.

comments