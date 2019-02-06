A Wonderful Christmas Eve Night at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

The Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa celebrated a bountiful Christmas Eve at the oceanfront of Luna Lanai restaurant. Guests enjoyed an irresistible international buffet with traditional Christmas favorites, specially created for the occasion by Executive Chef, Jakub Mares and his talented culinary team. Over 180 guests enjoyed a host of fun-filled activities. The highlights of the night included “Miss Santarina Beauty Contest”, live music by the Rhythm band, and the arrival of Santa Claus with surprise gifts for all.

