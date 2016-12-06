Amari Welcomes Media Stars
From left: Khun Tanya Tanyares Ramnarong, Khun Phanuphan Buasuang, Khun Chacha Rita Ramnarong, and Khun Nate Nathan Ramnarong. Amari Hua Hin’s General Manager, Khun Phanuphan Buasuang has welcomed Khun Tanya Tanyares Ramnarong, an actress and celebrity host from Woodytalk, Khun Chacha Rita Ramnarong, an actress, singer and model, and Khun Nate Nathan Ramnarong, an actor, singer and model. The media stars were able to relax at the hotel after filming a TV program for Channel 5 about the Royal Projects in Prachuab Khiri Khan under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
