An Announcement by the Hua Hin Municipality

The subject: a request for cooperation to help use tap water economically. As this period enters the summer season, which has more water usage than usual, and also during in summer with many tourists visiting Hua Hin, the Hua Hin Municipal Water Works Supply Division is obliged to request cooperation from hotels, Condominiums, dormitories, various establishments and also all residents of Hua Hin Municipality to cooperate to help use the current water supply economically. Ever yone is asked to consider water resource conservation and for people to use tap water conservatively in every household and business. Thank you to everyone for co-operating.

Hua Hin Municipality

