Anantara Hua Hin Announced as A Winner at the 10th Luxury Hotels Awards

Anantara Hua Hin Resort has gained another accolade after winning the title for Luxury

Eco/Green Hotel 2016 at the 10th World Luxury Hotel Awards held in Doha, Qatar.

This follows thehotel’s award for “The World’s Leading Green Resort” in 2015 from the World Travel Awards.

Recognised for its commitment to sustainable practices and preserving natural resources, the resort isa global leader in conserving the environment.

Globally renowned as the ultimate hallmark of quality, the World Luxury Hotel Awards acknowledge andcelebrate excellence across the hotel industry whilst the World Travel Awards also recognise andreward distinction, quality and stand out achievements.

Anantara Hua Hin has fought off stiff competitionto achieve these awards in this category and have created a benchmark for other hotels to aspire to.

