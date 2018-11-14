Anti-poaching Cameras Installed at Kaeng Krachan

Mr. Mana Paumpoon, Chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, has described how forest patrols and the use of automatic cameras have recorded the populations of wildlife at Sam Yod Baankrang, Huai Komkrit, and Pong Prom areas.

The surveys provided population information about elephants, gaur, tigers, buffaloes, black bears and sun bears in these areas. The installation of automatic cameras is also able to monitor and prevent the smuggling and the destruction of the natural habitat at the edge of the forest. The same NCAPS camera system (Network-Centric Anti-Poaching System), has already proved its value in picking up activity and triggering arrests in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Thap Lan National Park. Installation at the edge of the forest will survey an area very vulnerable area the smuggling of resources. There are also increased patrol measures with qualitative in accordance with the policy of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department. This is an important measure to maintain the natural resources in the forest conservation area.

