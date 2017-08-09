Asanha Bucha Day Ceremon

Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul Mayor of Hua Hin, has presided a ceremony at Wat Hua Hin to walk with lit candles in hand around the temple on Asanha Bucha Day. Ms. Pailin Kongpun Deputy Mayor and Members of the municipality council of the Hua Hin municipality joined people in the area including tourists to increase prosperity according to the traditions of this important Buddhist day.

