General Jaran Kunlawanit, the President of Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin has presided over a banana carving contest at Market Village Shopping Mall for the HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Cup. The contest aimed to preserve local culture in this form of the arts. The winner of the contest was the faculty of Animal Sciences and Agricultural Technology, Silpakorn University earning 15,000 THB with the Royal Cup of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Mr. Nattapon Khannoppakun, one of the members of the winning team, said: “I am very happy and honored to win the banana plant carving competition and all the work that we created to tell a story about HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn activities about nature and the environment. The materials used included the banana plant, but also the flowers favoured by HRH the Princess.”

