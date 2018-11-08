Beach Cleanup After the Monsoon Season

The provincial Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has joined forces with the Fort Thanarat Army Camp to collect more than 10 tons of garbage on Hua Hin Beach. Mr. Kittikorn Thepamnouy from the Department and Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Permanent Secretary, of the Hua Hin Municipality with military staff jointly managed the waste collection from the Hua Hin Pier then past the Naveepirom Hotel, Hilton Hotel, Centara Hote to Khao Takiab and Hua Don Beach.

The collection covered a beach front 10 kilometres long. The mission took three consecutive days to clear the beach and return it to a normal state, due to the end of the monsoon season which results in a large amount of waste to be deposited on the beach every year. The municipality of Hua Hin is eager to take care to keep the beach clean, beautiful and safe for tourists to enjoy their stay and return in the future.

