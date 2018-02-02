The Best Curtains & Soft Furnishings in Hua Hin; Not Just a Matter of Luck

A question we often ask when completing a personal profile is ‘where do you like to eat?’ Our delightful lunch with John Micchia, or ‘Lucky’ as most people know him, was at his favourite restaurant just down the road from IC CURTAINS in Soi 112, the Zebwer Restaurant with one of his favorite meals, real Cod and Chips on the menu.

Another obvious question for John was about that nickname ‘Lucky’. He blames his daughter who witnessed his first and last attempt at parasailing some years ago in Phuket. “Lucky to be alive”, is what daughter Nichole had to say about that once-only venture; ……………………………… and it stuck! After arriving in Australia at just 14 year of age Lucky has lived most of his life around Melbourne although he remains a frequent visitor to southern Italy, where he was born and where his ancestral home still remains today. To a trained ear there’s a hint of an Italian accent to his English speech as Lucky also still speaks fluent Italian. His first venture into the ‘fabric business’ was very different to the refined and fashionable curtain products of today; supplying the military with sturdy products (tents and the like) manufactured primarily from canvas.

After being drawn to the warm weather in Thailand almost 20 years ago (it does get cold in Melbourne!) and before opening IC Curtains Hua Hin in March 2017, Lucky was already well established in the curtain business in Phuket. He started the very successful Island Curtains there over 16 years ago. That business boasts many hotels, villas, resorts, residential homes, restaurants and other commercial outlets amongst its customers. As a ‘sister business’ the well established Island Curtains is now operated by his daughter Nichole and son Shayne who add a fresh and youthful perspective to Lucky’s many years of experience. Over the years Lucky has been a regular visitor to Hua Hin and has made many friends here and this helped prompt his decision to expand his already successful Phuket business into Hua Hin; he’s happy to say he doesn’t miss the Phuket traffic but admits to missing the fishing.

Lucky has over 45 years curtain and fabrics industry experience and over 60 years in service and retail industries so he really understands the level of customer service needed to keep clients happy. IC Curtains also provides Upholstery, Awnings, Carpets, Cushions, Sofas and Feature Rugs for private homes, building projects or commercial premises.

