Bikerboys Hua Hin – Exploring the Countryside on Two Wheels

There is a group of friends of different nationalities living in Hua Hin that enjoy riding together on small motorbikes (max. 150 cc) exploring around Hua Hin and sharing some good laughs.

Bikerboys is not about biking for the speed but for touring/adventure type of rides to discover new places and share travel experiences. Every 2 weeks there is a one day trip starting from Hua Hin with a distance of around 150-200 km. Each ride takes place on the 1st and the 3rd Sunday of the month. The meeting place is at the parking of the Big C supermarket at 9.00 AM and participation is free of charge. Bikerboys also have 2-or 3-day tours, sometimes travelling by car or train to a destination where bikes are rented for a bigger tour.

The group started in November last year and has experienced making trips to many beautiful spots around Hua Hin. This is open to all bikers, male and female, with a motorcycle licence. Some experience in motorbike driving is necessary. The priority is safety; therefore riders are given a short briefing on the rules of riding safely in a group before starting a tour. Regular one day trips have been to following destinations: – Dolphin Bay and Sam Roi Yot National Park – Prachuab Khiri Khan and Ao Manao beach – Pala U Waterfalls, Hua Hin Vineyards and Pranburi Dam – Phetchaburi town, Phetchaburi coast and the rice fields. – Chang Hua Man Royal Project and Kaeng Krachaeng Dam. – Kui Buri National Park – Amphawa Floating Market (Samut Songkhran).

A few weeks ago two new destinations west of Hua Hin were introduced between Pranburi Dam and the Myanmar border. There is a fascinating forested and mountainous area with some agricultural activities such as pineapple, coconut and rubber plantations. Some new winding roads have been built recently and riding on a bike there gives the feeling of being in another world. Two new itineraries have been named “little Switzerland” and “little Africa” as some landscapes have similarities with those countries. Check out Facebook Bikerboys Hua Hin or email Robert at sikkens2011@gmail.com

