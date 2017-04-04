Mr Nopporn Wuttikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin has launched a blood donation drive with the Red Cross of Hua Hin. Blood donations will be coordinated by the Hua Hin Municipality Medical Division together with the Hua Hin Red Cross. Municipal staff members were amongst the donors with students from the Army Cadet Corps. This event was held in Naratdumri room at Hua Hin Municipality. The next blood donation drive will be on 16th June and the 15th August. The Municipality is welcoming the participation of the general public including foreigners living in Hua Hin who want to donate blood to join in the blood donation drive.

