Ms. Sukanya Thirakruleart a Former Secretary-General of the National Research Council of Thailand has presided over a meeting and lecture about a Blue Crab Bank Project which aims to release these crabs back to the sea. Mr. Somboon Wongkad, Deputy Secretary-General, Office of the Royal Development Projects Board, has coordinated the Project. There are more than 70 fishing villages in the upper Gulf of Thailand, including Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon involved. The National Research Council of Thailand is the main research agency in the program to restore crab populations.

The project will involve agencies, such as the Department of Fisheries, Department of Marine Resources, Government Savings Bank, SME, Thailand Postal and Ministry of Commerce. Prachuap Khiri is a province with significant biodiversity. In addition to earning income from industry and farming, fishing is industry one of the province’s most important incomes sources due to its 224 kilometre coastline.

It is essential to bring knowledge from research and innovation to increase the survival rate of crabs. To support all types of marketing to increase commercial opportunities, the project will lead to income generation and quality of life of the people in the community.

